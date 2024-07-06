Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Heat Alert: 58 People Hospitalized for Heatstroke Including Seriously Ill Elderly Woman

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Fire Department

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:31 JST, July 6, 2024

The Tokyo Fire Department announced Saturday that as of 3 p.m., 58 people, ranging in age from 2 to 93, had been taken to the hospital on suspicion of heatstroke in Tokyo. Among them, an elderly woman in her 80s was in serious condition. The Tokyo Fire Department is urging the public to take measures against heatstroke, such as staying hydrated and using air conditioning.

