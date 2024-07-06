Tokyo Heat Alert: 58 People Hospitalized for Heatstroke Including Seriously Ill Elderly Woman
19:31 JST, July 6, 2024
The Tokyo Fire Department announced Saturday that as of 3 p.m., 58 people, ranging in age from 2 to 93, had been taken to the hospital on suspicion of heatstroke in Tokyo. Among them, an elderly woman in her 80s was in serious condition. The Tokyo Fire Department is urging the public to take measures against heatstroke, such as staying hydrated and using air conditioning.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race