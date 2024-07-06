(UPDATE 2) Tokaido Shinkansen Resumes Services After Suspension Due to Power Outage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokaido Shinkansen services were suspended due to a power outage suffered by the Nozomi No. 12 train between Kakegawa and Shizuoka stations at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), operations on the down line resumed at around 3:10 p.m. and operations on the up line resumed at around 3:20 p.m.