(UPDATE 1) Tokaido Shinkansen Services Suspended Due to Power Outage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JR Tokai sign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:36 JST, July 6, 2024 

Tokaido Shinkansen services have been suspended between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations (on the up line) and between Tokyo and Toyohashi stations (on the down line) as of 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, due to a power outage between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), operations are scheduled to resume at around 3 p.m. at the earliest.

