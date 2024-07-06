(UPDATE 1) Tokaido Shinkansen Services Suspended Due to Power Outage
14:36 JST, July 6, 2024
Tokaido Shinkansen services have been suspended between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations (on the up line) and between Tokyo and Toyohashi stations (on the down line) as of 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, due to a power outage between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations.
According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), operations are scheduled to resume at around 3 p.m. at the earliest.
