Tokaido Shinkansen Services Suspended Due to Power Outage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JR Tokai sign

Tokaido Shinkansen services have been suspended between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations (on the up line) and between Tokyo and Hamamatsu stations (on the down line) as of 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, due to a power outage between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), operations are scheduled to resume after 2:10 p.m. at the earliest.