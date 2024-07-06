Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Shinkansen Services Suspended Due to Power Outage

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JR Tokai sign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:02 JST, July 6, 2024

Tokaido Shinkansen services have been suspended between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations (on the up line) and between Tokyo and Hamamatsu stations (on the down line) as of 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, due to a power outage between Shizuoka and Kakegawa stations.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), operations are scheduled to resume after 2:10 p.m. at the earliest.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING