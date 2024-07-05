Home>Society>General News

Matsusaka in Mie Prefecture Records 39.7 C, Central Tokyo Logs 35.5 C; Heat Stroke Alerts Issued

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:58 JST, July 5, 2024

Temperatures surged Friday nationwide, with Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, logging 39.7 C, the highest ever recorded for the area, and central Tokyo reaching 35.5 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Temperatures of 35 C or higher were recorded at 137 other locations as of 2 p.m., including 38.1 C in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, and 37.9 C in Naka, Tokushima Prefecture, and Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Environment Ministry and the JMA have issued heat stroke alerts for 21 prefectures, urging people to use air conditioning and drink plenty of water.

