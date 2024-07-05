Matsusaka in Mie Prefecture Records 39.7 C, Central Tokyo Logs 35.5 C; Heat Stroke Alerts Issued
15:58 JST, July 5, 2024
Temperatures surged Friday nationwide, with Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, logging 39.7 C, the highest ever recorded for the area, and central Tokyo reaching 35.5 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Temperatures of 35 C or higher were recorded at 137 other locations as of 2 p.m., including 38.1 C in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, and 37.9 C in Naka, Tokushima Prefecture, and Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture.
The Environment Ministry and the JMA have issued heat stroke alerts for 21 prefectures, urging people to use air conditioning and drink plenty of water.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags