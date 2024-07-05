Shizuoka Marks Record-High 39.3 C; 21 Prefectures on Alert for Heat Stroke
11:34 JST, July 5, 2024
A high pressure system covered Japan and temperatures rose around the country on Thursday. In Shizuoka City, the temperature reached 39.3 C, the highest in the country this year. The temperature in central Tokyo reached 35 C for the first time in the year, and 64 of the 914 locations where temperatures are recorded in Japan logged temperatures of 35 C or higher.
In Suruga Ward, Shizuoka City, the temperature reached 39.3 C at 1:21 p.m., setting a record high for the first time in 29 years.
The heat will continue Friday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency and other authorities issuing a heat stroke alert for 21 prefectures including Tokyo and urging people to take precautions.
