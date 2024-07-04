1 in Every 10 Young People in Japan Experiences Groped
16:58 JST, July 4, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — One in every 10 young people in Japan has been a victim of molestation, a Cabinet Office survey showed Thursday.
The first ever government survey focusing on groping, 10.5% of respondents said that they had experienced being molested. Of them, 88.0% were women and 10.6% were men.
Molestation cases that occurred in a railway-related setting accounted for 70.0% of the total, including 62.8% that happened on trains. Cases on the streets made up 13%.
On the handling of groping cases, 42.7% said that they were unable to do anything as everything happened so suddenly, while 32.5% said that they were too scared to act.
