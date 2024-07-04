Earthquake Hits Chiba Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected
12:34 JST, July 4, 2024
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Chiba Prefecture at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, registering as a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the northeastern and southern part of Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
A tsunami is not expected to hit Japan following the earthquake, according to the agency.
The focus of the earthquake is 50 kilometers deep off the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Doctors Who Fought COVID-19 Turn To Fighting Online Abuse; They Aim To Keep Harassment From Impeding Future Medical Efforts
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags