Earthquake Hits Chiba Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected

12:34 JST, July 4, 2024

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Chiba Prefecture at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, registering as a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the northeastern and southern part of Chiba Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A tsunami is not expected to hit Japan following the earthquake, according to the agency.

The focus of the earthquake is 50 kilometers deep off the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture.

