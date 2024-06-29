Explosion at Niigata Pref. Facility Leaves 1 Person in Cardiopulmonary Arrest
16:17 JST, June 29, 2024
Six people were injured in an explosion in Niigata Prefecture on Saturday, and one is said to be in cardiopulmonary arrest.
The local fire station in the prefecture received a report of an explosion at a community facility in Yahiko in the prefecture at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Local fire fighters said that construction work had been underway at the facility.
