Home>Society>General News

Japan Names Unemoto as 1st Female Prosecutor-General

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Naomi Unemoto

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press) — The Japanese government Friday decided to appoint Naomi Unemoto, head of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, as prosecutor-general, making her the first woman to lead the country’s prosecution.

In the appointment taking effect July 9, Unemoto, 61, will succeed current Prosecutor-General Yukio Kai, who will retire.

Unemoto, who became a public prosecutor in 1988, worked at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office and took the helm of the Hiroshima High Public Prosecutors Office before becoming superintending prosecutor at the Tokyo prosecutors office in January 2023.

The Tokyo office’s top post will go to Deputy Prosecutor-General Takahiro Saito, 61.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING