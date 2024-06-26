Three people found dead in Mt. Fuji; Another Climber Hospitalized in Separate Incident

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Fuji

Three people who were found collapsed near a crater of Mt. Fuji have been pronounced dead, the Shizuoka prefectural police announced on Wednesday.

According to the police, they found the people in cardiopulmonary arrest during the search for an office worker in his 50s from Hino, Tokyo, who went missing after traveling to climb Mt. Fuji on Friday.

Another climber hospitalized

In a separate incident, one member of a pair of climbers lost consciousness while climbing Mt. Fuji, and Yamanashi prefectural police reported the incident to the local fire department on Wednesday.

According to the fire department and other sources, a man in his 30s was in an unconscious state and taken to a hospital in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The man lost consciousness at the eighth station of the Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of Mt. Fuji, and the climber with him reported the incident to the police.