Climber Loses Consciousness on Mt. Fuji; Taken to Nearby Hospital

Mt. Fuji seen from Izu Peninsula, Shizuoka Prefecture, in 2022

One member of a pair climbers lost consciousness while climbing Mt. Fuji, and Yamanashi Prefectural Police reported the incident to the local fire department on Wednesday.

According to the fire department and other sources, a man in his 30s was in an unconscious state and taken to a hospital in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The man lost consciousness at the eighth station of the Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side and the climber with him reported the incident to the police.