Home>Society>General News

JR Chuo Line Operations Suspended due to Fire Near the Railway Track

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:22 JST, June 26, 2024

East Japan Railway Co. has suspended operations all train services of Chuo Line Wednesday morning due to the  fire breakout near the railway between Yotsuya station and Ochanomizu station. 

