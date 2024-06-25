19 Sent to Emergency Rooms for Suspected Heat Stroke in Tokyo on Tuesday as of 3 P.M.; One in Serious Condition
17:31 JST, June 25, 2024
Nineteen people suspected of suffering heat stroke were sent to emergency rooms in Tokyo on Tuesday as of 3 p.m., the Tokyo Fire Department said.
The 19 are between 14 and 91 years old, and one 60-year-old was in a serious condition. The fire department is urging people to drink plenty of water and use air conditioners.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
-
Oppenheimer’s Grandson Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for 1st Time, Meets Atomic Bomb Survivors
-
Mt. Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Parking Area as Another Japanese City Takes Measures Against Overtourism
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags