19 Sent to Emergency Rooms for Suspected Heat Stroke in Tokyo on Tuesday as of 3 P.M.; One in Serious Condition

17:31 JST, June 25, 2024

Nineteen people suspected of suffering heat stroke were sent to emergency rooms in Tokyo on Tuesday as of 3 p.m., the Tokyo Fire Department said.

The 19 are between 14 and 91 years old, and one 60-year-old was in a serious condition. The fire department is urging people to drink plenty of water and use air conditioners.

