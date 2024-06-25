Home>Society>General News

2 Injured after Passenger Car Rams into Convenience Store in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo; Driver in His 80s Arrested on Suspicion of Negligent Driving

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A passenger car was seen at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday after ramming into a convenience store in Edogawa Ward Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:43 JST, June 25, 2024

Two were injured after a passenger car rammed into a convenience store in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The two were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kasai office of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The police arrested the driver, a man in his 80s, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injuries.

He was quoted as saying, “I was trying to back into a parking space, and I stepped on the gas pedal by mistake when I was trying to step on a brake pedal.”

The convenience store was in a residential area about 1 km southwest of Funabori Station on the Toei Shinjuku Line.

