2 Injured after Passenger Car Rams into Convenience Store in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo; Driver in His 80s Arrested on Suspicion of Negligent Driving
12:43 JST, June 25, 2024
Two were injured after a passenger car rammed into a convenience store in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The two were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kasai office of the Metropolitan Police Department.
The police arrested the driver, a man in his 80s, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injuries.
He was quoted as saying, “I was trying to back into a parking space, and I stepped on the gas pedal by mistake when I was trying to step on a brake pedal.”
The convenience store was in a residential area about 1 km southwest of Funabori Station on the Toei Shinjuku Line.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
-
Oppenheimer’s Grandson Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for 1st Time, Meets Atomic Bomb Survivors
-
Mt. Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Parking Area as Another Japanese City Takes Measures Against Overtourism
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags