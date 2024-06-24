Home>Society>General News

Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures Experience Severe Heat; Mercury Hits 35 C or Higher in 12 Locations

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People use parasols in the severe heat in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:37 JST, June 24, 2024

Temperatures rose mainly in eastern Japan on Monday and reached 35 C or higher in 12 locations across the country by 2 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The Kanto region experienced severe heat, with Ichihara in Chiba Prefecture and Sano in Tochigi Prefecture both recording their highest temperatures of the year at 36.4 C. Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, reached 36.1 C, while Kiryu in Gunma Prefecture hit 36.0 C. Tokyo also set new peak temperatures for this year with 34.7 C in Nerima Ward and Fuchu, and 33.4 C in central Tokyo.

