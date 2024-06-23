JR Chuo Line Rapid Service Resumes; Some Trains Cancelled or Delayed
16:59 JST, June 23, 2024 (updated at 17:45 JST)
The JR Chuo Line rapid service resumed after suspension of operations between Tokyo and Takao stations on Sunday afternoon following an accident involving a person at Higashi-Koganei Station.
According to East Japan Railway Co., the accident occurred around 3:50 p.m., and even after services resumed, delays and cancellations remain.
