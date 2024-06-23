Rainy Season Begins in Tohoku; It Ends in Amami Region of Kagoshima Pref.
11:38 JST, June 23, 2024
This year’s rainy season is believed to have arrived in the Tohoku region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday. The start of the rainy season was declared 14 days later than last year.
The agency added that the rainy season has ended in the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture two days earlier than last year.
