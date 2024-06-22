Home>Society>General News

JAL Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Aomori Airport Due to Engine Trouble; No Injuries Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan Airlines airplanes are seen at Haneda Airport in December 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:43 JST, June 22, 2024

Japan Airlines Flight 2154, which took off from Aomori Airport at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, bound for Itami Airport in Osaka Prefecture, returned to Aomori Airport at 1:54 p.m. to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble, the Aomori prefectural government said.

No passengers or crew members reported any injuries.

