JAL Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Aomori Airport Due to Engine Trouble; No Injuries Reported

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Airlines airplanes are seen at Haneda Airport in December 2020.

Japan Airlines Flight 2154, which took off from Aomori Airport at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, bound for Itami Airport in Osaka Prefecture, returned to Aomori Airport at 1:54 p.m. to make an emergency landing due to engine trouble, the Aomori prefectural government said.

No passengers or crew members reported any injuries.