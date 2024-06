Rainy Season Starts in Chugoku, Hokuriku Regions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The rainy season appears to have started in the Chogoku and Hokuriku regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Saturday.

The arrival is 16 days later than the average year in Chugoku and 11 days later in Hokuriku. It was 24 days later than last year in Chugoku and 13 days later in Hokuriku.