Argentina Withdraws from 2025 Osaka Expo
13:51 JST, June 21, 2024
Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press) — Argentina has withdrawn from the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, as its finances worsened due to inflation, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Japan’s Foreign Ministry deleted the name of Argentina from the list of participating countries.
Argentina became the third country after Mexico and Russia to pull out of the event among countries that plan to build their own pavilions at the Expo.
Initially, 60 countries planned to build pavilions on their own, but the number decreased to 51 with Argentina’s departure amid difficulties in signing contracts with construction companies due to higher costs.
A total of 161 countries and regions and nine organizations are now scheduled to participate in the Expo.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared