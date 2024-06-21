Argentina Withdraws from 2025 Osaka Expo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Preparations for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo are underway at Yumeshima, a manmade island in Konohana Ward, Osaka City, on May 11.

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press) — Argentina has withdrawn from the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, as its finances worsened due to inflation, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry deleted the name of Argentina from the list of participating countries.

Argentina became the third country after Mexico and Russia to pull out of the event among countries that plan to build their own pavilions at the Expo.

Initially, 60 countries planned to build pavilions on their own, but the number decreased to 51 with Argentina’s departure amid difficulties in signing contracts with construction companies due to higher costs.

A total of 161 countries and regions and nine organizations are now scheduled to participate in the Expo.