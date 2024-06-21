Home>Society>General News

Yoga Practitioners Brave Tokyo Rains; Special Outdoor Event for International Day of Yoga

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:00 JST, June 21, 2024

About 1,700 people strike a yoga pose while holding umbrellas in the drizzling rain on the summer solstice at Tsukiji Hongwanji temple in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday morning.

The yoga event was organized by the Embassy of India, Tokyo. The summer solstice is a special day in yoga, where harmony with nature is key. Following a proposal by India, the birthplace of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

