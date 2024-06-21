Yoga Practitioners Brave Tokyo Rains; Special Outdoor Event for International Day of Yoga
14:00 JST, June 21, 2024
About 1,700 people strike a yoga pose while holding umbrellas in the drizzling rain on the summer solstice at Tsukiji Hongwanji temple in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Friday morning.
The yoga event was organized by the Embassy of India, Tokyo. The summer solstice is a special day in yoga, where harmony with nature is key. Following a proposal by India, the birthplace of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared