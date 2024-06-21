Rainy Season Starts in Tokyo, Elsewhere, 2 Weeks Later than Average; Regions Include Kanto-Koshin, Kinki, Tokai
13:33 JST, June 21, 2024
The rainy season appears to have started in the Kanto-Koshin, Tokai and Kinki regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Friday. This is the third-latest starting date for the season in the Kanto-Koshin region since statistical recording began in 1951, with 1967 and 2007 having started on June 22.
The arrival is 14 days later than the average year in Kanto-Koshin and 15 days later in Tokai and Kinki. It was 13 days later than last year in Kanto-Koshin and 23 days later in Tokai and Kinki.
