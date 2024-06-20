Government to Revise Probe Guidelines for Serious Bullying Cases
10:55 JST, June 20, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The education ministry on Wednesday presented a draft of revisions to its investigation guidelines for serious bullying cases in which children are suspected of having suffered severe physical or mental damage.
The ministry plans seek public comments on the draft and finalize the revisions in August, before introducing the revised guidelines by notifying schools of them.
Schools and education boards investigate serious bullying cases based on the law for the promotion of measures to prevent bullying.
The ministry compiled the current investigation guidelines in 2017. It decided to revise them after the number of serious bullying cases hit a record high of 923 in fiscal 2022.
The draft noted that third parties will join investigation teams in principle, saying that it is desirable to actively consider the participation by experts or third-party individuals in investigating cases that require confirmation of detailed facts.
