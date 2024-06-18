Home>Society>General News

Bear Holes Up in House in Central Japan; Resident Escapes Safely, Fukui City, Police on High Alert

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:04 JST, June 18, 2024

At around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a Fukui resident reported to the city government that a bear had entered their house. According to the city, the resident escaped unharmed. The bear remained inside the house, putting the city government and police on high alert.

The house is located about 2 kilometers south of JR Fukui Station.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING