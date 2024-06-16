Mercury Reaches 33.5 C in Sannohe, Aomori Pref; Many Places Across Japan Record High Temps

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The temperature in Sannohe, Aomori Prefecture, reached a high of 33.5 C on Sunday morning, and many places nationwide recorded hot weather, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of noon, temperatures at 121 observation points surpassed 30 C. Sannohe’s figure was the highest nationwide at that time.

Other figures were 32.4 C in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, and Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture; 32.3 C in Miyazaki City, Toyama City and Mima, Tokushima Prefecture; and 32.2 C in Totsukawa, Nara Prefecture.

In central Tokyo, where Saturday’s highest temperature was 29.9 C, data from AMeDAS (automated meteorological data acquisition system) showed the mercury hit 28.4 C at 12:46 p.m.