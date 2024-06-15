Tohoku Univ. to Get Grants to Fund World-Class Research Grants

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tohoku University

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Education ministry said Friday it will start procedures to formally approve Tohoku University as the first recipient of huge grants under the government’s ¥10 trillion university fund aimed at promoting world-class research projects.

The ministry concluded that Tohoku University has met conditions for receiving the grants under Japan’s Universities for International Research Excellence program after a panel of experts conditionally selected the university as a candidate recipient in August last year.

The education minister is expected to give formal approval in autumn at the earliest and start providing the grants to the university in Miyagi Prefecture.

The program will use gains from the management of the government-financed university fund to financially support, for up to 25 years, target universities that aim to achieve world-class research capabilities.