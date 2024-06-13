Home>Society>General News

Remote-Controlled Pegasus; Drones Depict Pegasus in Kyoto Night Sky

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:50 JST, June 13, 2024

About 500 drones form a giant depiction of Pegasus in the sky above the Heian Jingu shrine in Kyoto on Wednesday evening. The celestial art was planned by the Kyoto Racecourse ahead of the Takarazuka Kinen Grade 1 horserace there on May 23. The Pegasus will return to the sky at 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. through Saturday, flying for 10 minutes each time.

