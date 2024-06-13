Remote-Controlled Pegasus; Drones Depict Pegasus in Kyoto Night Sky
12:50 JST, June 13, 2024
About 500 drones form a giant depiction of Pegasus in the sky above the Heian Jingu shrine in Kyoto on Wednesday evening. The celestial art was planned by the Kyoto Racecourse ahead of the Takarazuka Kinen Grade 1 horserace there on May 23. The Pegasus will return to the sky at 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. through Saturday, flying for 10 minutes each time.
