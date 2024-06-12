Misting System Cools Down Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills; Temperatures in Tokyo Expected to Reach Over 30 C This Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People keep cool while walking under a misting system at the Roppongi Hills complex in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday. The Dry Mist system is one of Roppongi Hills’ heat countermeasures that generates cooling mist, which is dispersed 3.5 meters above ground level. The surrounding temperature is reduced by 2-3 C. The system automatically starts when the temperature rises to 27.5 C or higher between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Central Tokyo’s daytime high temperature is expected to reach 30 C or higher later this week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.