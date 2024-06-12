2 Women Arrested in Hokkaido for Allegedly Killing 17-year-old Girl; Victim Believed to Have Been Thrown from Bridge
12:55 JST, June 12, 2024
Hokkaido prefectural police have arrested two women, 21 and 19 years old, on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old girl from Rumoi, Hokkaido, by throwing her into the Ishikari River from a suspension bridge in April.
The 21-year-old woman and the victim are believed to have had some problem between them, and the women is thought to have met the girl of the incident.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected