Home>Society>General News

2 Women Arrested in Hokkaido for Allegedly Killing 17-year-old Girl; Victim Believed to Have Been Thrown from Bridge

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Investigators from the Hokkaido prefectural police search the Ishikari River in Asahikawa on May 20.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:55 JST, June 12, 2024

Hokkaido prefectural police have arrested two women, 21 and 19 years old, on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old girl from Rumoi, Hokkaido, by throwing her into the Ishikari River from a suspension bridge in April.

The 21-year-old woman and the victim are believed to have had some problem between them, and the women is thought to have met the girl of the incident.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING