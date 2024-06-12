2 Women Arrested in Hokkaido for Allegedly Killing 17-year-old Girl; Victim Believed to Have Been Thrown from Bridge

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Investigators from the Hokkaido prefectural police search the Ishikari River in Asahikawa on May 20.

Hokkaido prefectural police have arrested two women, 21 and 19 years old, on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old girl from Rumoi, Hokkaido, by throwing her into the Ishikari River from a suspension bridge in April.

The 21-year-old woman and the victim are believed to have had some problem between them, and the women is thought to have met the girl of the incident.