Low Tide Connects Enoshima Island Directly to Honshu; Tourists Enjoy Natural Phenomenon

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk between Enoshima Island, rear, and Katase Kaigan East Beach, front, thanks to the tombolo phenomenon during low tide in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

FUJISAWA, Kanagawa — Thanks to a natural phenomenon that occurs at low tide, Enoshima Island in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, was linked to the rest of the prefecture on Saturday, allowing tourists to visit the island on foot without needing to take the bridge, even though it is usually surrounded by the glistening blue sea.

The temporary path emerged due to a natural tombolo phenomenon, where sand and other materials accumulate between the offshore island and Honshu. According to the city’s tourism association, this path is most likely to appear between April and September during low tide, when the tidal level falls below 20 centimeters.

“It’s a rare view that can only be seen when conditions are just right. I’m lucky to have experienced it,” said an 81-year-old man visiting from Yokohama.