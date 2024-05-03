Botan Flowers Float on Pond at Japanese Garden in Matsue; Visitors Enchanted by Beautiful Flowers in Various Colors and Sweet Scent
14:01 JST, May 3, 2024
MATSUE — About 30,000 Japanese botan peonies are floating on the pond at Yushien Garden on the Daikonshima Island in Matsue. The floating flower event on the island, the country’s No. 1 production area of botan seedlings, delights visitors with the beautiful sight of the flowers in various colors and their sweet scent. The traditional Japanese-style garden holds the event at around this time every year, using flowers that have been pruned by local botan farmers during the seedling growing process. The event continues through Monday. On Sunday and Monday, visitors can enjoy yellow and white botan floating on the pond.
