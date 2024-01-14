Home>Society>General News
Man Goes into Cardiac Arrest After Being Shot at Starbucks in Ehime; Perpetrator on the Run

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A Starbucks where a man was apparently shot is seen in Shikoku-Chuo, Ehime Prefecture, on Sunday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:03 JST, January 14, 2024

MATSUYAMA — A man went into cardiac arrest after apparently being shot at a Starbucks in Shikoku-Chuo, Ehime Prefecture, on Sunday, according to the police.

The suspect is on the run following the incident, the police said.

Emergency officials said they received a call at around 4 p.m. about a man suffering injuries to his chest.

