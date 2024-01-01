Response to Japan Earthquakes: Self-Defense Forces Deployed, Wajima Base Offers Refuge

The Yomiuri Shimbun

As of Monday at 6:39 p.m. aerial footage from above Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture reveals a fire outbreak in the aftermath of the earthquake.

In response to the earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, the Defense Ministry disclosed on Monday night, that approximately 20 aircraft from the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces have been deployed to the affected areas, including Ishikawa Prefecture, to collect disaster information from the air.

According to the ministry, about 1,000 residents have taken refuge at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Wajima Base in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Self-Defense Forces have already dispatched initial response teams to the site and are preparing to send an additional 1,000 personnel. Furthermore, 8,500 personnel are on standby.

Wajima in the prefedture experienced an intensity of upper 6 on the Japan seismic intensity scale. Flying over Wajima in the company aircraft amid the darkness, flames spread across the area.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, along the coastal residential areas of Wajima, flames extended over an area of several tens of meters square. Smoke billowed up, and the airspace was filled with gray smoke.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural police, a total of 106 emergency calls have been received as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday.