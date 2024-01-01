- General News
Professor of Seismology Warns of “Large-Scale Aftershocks” After Ishikawa Earthquake
19:13 JST, January 1, 2024
On Monday afternoon, several earthquakes, including one registering the highest level of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture.
Yoshihiro Hiramatsu, professor of seismology at Kanazawa University, said, “Among a series of activities believed to have been caused by underground fluids, a high-magnitude earthquake occurred, suggesting movement along a long fault line. This series of activities might have stimulated and displaced active faults in the vicinity or those hidden underground. Given the magnitude of this earthquake, there is a possibility of sustained large-scale aftershocks. In the event of a fault earthquake, there is a possibility of another large-scale earthquake occurring in a chain reaction. Since we cannot foresee when the earthquakes will end, it is crucial to remain on alert for the time being.”
