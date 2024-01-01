Professor of Seismology Warns of “Large-Scale Aftershocks” After Ishikawa Earthquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A damaged road and traffic lights tilted due to an earthquake on Monday, is seen in this photo taken in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

On Monday afternoon, several earthquakes, including one registering the highest level of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture.

Yoshihiro Hiramatsu, professor of seismology at Kanazawa University, said, “Among a series of activities believed to have been caused by underground fluids, a high-magnitude earthquake occurred, suggesting movement along a long fault line. This series of activities might have stimulated and displaced active faults in the vicinity or those hidden underground. Given the magnitude of this earthquake, there is a possibility of sustained large-scale aftershocks. In the event of a fault earthquake, there is a possibility of another large-scale earthquake occurring in a chain reaction. Since we cannot foresee when the earthquakes will end, it is crucial to remain on alert for the time being.”