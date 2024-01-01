- General News
Hokuriku, Joetsu Shinkansen Lines Temporarily Suspended Due to Earthquake; Tohoku Shinkansen Line Resumes Operation
17:37 JST, January 1, 2024
Operations on the JR Hokuriku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines have been suspended due to strong earthquakes in Ishikawa Prefecture. The JR Tohoku Shinkansen line was also suspended but resumed operations at around 4:40 p.m. after conducting safety checks.
