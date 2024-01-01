Home>Society>General News
Hokuriku, Joetsu Shinkansen Lines Temporarily Suspended Due to Earthquake; Tohoku Shinkansen Line Resumes Operation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of East Japan Railway Co.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:37 JST, January 1, 2024

Operations on the JR Hokuriku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines have been suspended due to strong earthquakes in Ishikawa Prefecture. The JR Tohoku Shinkansen line was also suspended but resumed operations at around 4:40 p.m. after conducting safety checks.

