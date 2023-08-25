Cargo Ships Collide off the Coast of Wakayama Prefecture, 2 Missing





On Thursday around 11:35 pm, approximately 15 kilometers off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture, a collision occurred between the Japanese cargo ship “Izumi Maru” (499 gross tons) and the Liberian cargo ship “CONTSHIP UNO.” The “Izumi Maru” capsized and overturned due to the impact of the collision. Out of the 5 crew members on board, the whereabouts of 2 individuals remain unknown.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s fifth regional headquarters, 3 individuals have been rescued and are reported to be conscious. There were no injuries among the crew members of the “CONTSHIP UNO.”