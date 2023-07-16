Woman in State of Cardiac, Respiratory Arrest after Boat Capsizes in Hokkaido River

The Yomiuri Shimbun

FURANO, Hokkaido — A river rafting boat with five people aboard capsized in the Sorachi River in Furano, Hokkaido, at about noon on Sunday.

According to the local fire department, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were rushed to the hospital. The woman is in a state of cardiac and respiratory arrest, while the man was conscious. The other three people, all men, were uninjured.