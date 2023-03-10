  • GENERAL NEWS

No New Bodies, Identities of East Japan Quake Victims

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Police officers and others search for the remains of victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, on a beach in Minami-Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, in December 2018.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:34 JST, March 10, 2023

For the first time since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, the last 12 months have seen no further victims discovered nor victim’s identities confirmed, the National Police Agency said Thursday. The disaster struck 12 years ago.

The death toll from the temblor and tsunami currently stands at 15,900, excluding people whose deaths were disaster-related but not directly caused by the disaster. The total number of missing people in the six worst-hit prefectures, including Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, stands at 2,523.

There are 53 victims — 47 in Iwate Prefecture and six in Miyagi Prefecture — who are yet to be identified.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
People visit an open-air memorial for victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Minami-Sanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, in March 2022. The ruined structure seen front is a former local government building for disaster prevention.

