No New Bodies, Identities of East Japan Quake Victims

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Police officers and others search for the remains of victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, on a beach in Minami-Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, in December 2018.

For the first time since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, the last 12 months have seen no further victims discovered nor victim’s identities confirmed, the National Police Agency said Thursday. The disaster struck 12 years ago.

The death toll from the temblor and tsunami currently stands at 15,900, excluding people whose deaths were disaster-related but not directly caused by the disaster. The total number of missing people in the six worst-hit prefectures, including Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, stands at 2,523.

There are 53 victims — 47 in Iwate Prefecture and six in Miyagi Prefecture — who are yet to be identified.