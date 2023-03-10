- GENERAL NEWS
No New Bodies, Identities of East Japan Quake Victims
14:34 JST, March 10, 2023
For the first time since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, the last 12 months have seen no further victims discovered nor victim’s identities confirmed, the National Police Agency said Thursday. The disaster struck 12 years ago.
The death toll from the temblor and tsunami currently stands at 15,900, excluding people whose deaths were disaster-related but not directly caused by the disaster. The total number of missing people in the six worst-hit prefectures, including Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, stands at 2,523.
There are 53 victims — 47 in Iwate Prefecture and six in Miyagi Prefecture — who are yet to be identified.
