- GENERAL NEWS
‘Breakdown of Global Order, Turning Point for Japan’ to Be 2023 YIES Theme
17:55 JST, January 25, 2023
The Yomiuri International Economic Society (YIES) and The Yomiuri Shimbun have chosen “Breakdown of global order and a turning point for Japan” as the theme for the 2023 Yomiuri International Forum, which is jointly organized by the two entities.
Democracy is under increasing threat as there is no end in sight to the war caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while China has further strengthened its authoritarianism.
The collapse of the post-Cold War international order has added confusion to the global situation, presenting us with the challenges of restoring global order and rebuilding peace. The Yomiuri International Forum will explore directions that the world and Japan should take in this situation.
