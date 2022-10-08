Trick or tram
15:09 JST, October 8, 2022
People ride in a tram car with jack-o’-lantern decorations for Halloween in Okayama City on Friday. The Okayama Electric Tramway Co. decorated the inside of its Chuggington street tram — modeled on the “Chuggington” train-themed television cartoon — and started the seasonal service on Friday. The decorated train runs on the Higashiyama and Seikibashi tram lines on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays for three runs a day.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
-
Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
-
‘Dangerous’ Typhoon No. 14 slams into Kagoshima
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Emperor Emeritus, Queen Elizabeth II built long-lasting friendship
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt plans to lift ban on entry of individual tourists
- Major publishing company Kadokawa’s chairman held in Tokyo Games-related bribery case
- Kikuchi, Tanaka bring ‘Dream Boys’ back
- Putin to Xi: Russia values China’s ‘balanced position’ on Ukraine
- With humble diplomacy, Putin struggles to maintain influence over ex-Soviet states