Ghibli Park to open in Japan in 2 months

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Elevator Tower, right, and Chikyu-ya, a shop featured in the Ghibli movie “Whisper of the Heart,” are seen in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture.

Ghibli Park will open its gates in eight weeks’ time at the park to commemorate Expo 2005 Aichi in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture.

The park is a joint enterprise by the internationally lauded animation film studio and the prefecture. Parts of the exhibition buildings are now visible from the park, and visitors have been taking pictures in anticipation of the official opening.

Ghibli Park will eventually comprise five areas and the first three areas will launch on Nov. 1.

According to the prefecture, building work has been completed and interior decoration is currently underway. The remaining two areas are scheduled to open sequentially from next autumn.