Summer stars on the slopes of ski resort
12:03 JST, September 3, 2022
NIHONMATSU, Fukushima —About 600,000 LED lights are illuminating the summer slopes at the Adatara Resort in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. The highlight is a 250-meter long Milky Way made up of lights with 9 different colors. There is also the Summer Triangle which consists of stars in three constellations: Aquila, Lyra and Cygnus.
The lighting event can be enjoyed from cable cars as well as from the ground. A five-year-old girl who came with her family from Date in the prefecture said, “The Milky Way was beautiful like a rainbow. I want to come again next year.”
The event is held through Sept. 19 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is ¥600 for junior high school students and older, and ¥400 for elementary school students and younger. Additional fees are required for cable cars.
