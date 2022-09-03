Summer stars on the slopes of ski resort

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Illuminations including the Milky Way of Lights are seen from a cable car at the Adatara Resort in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture.

NIHONMATSU, Fukushima —About 600,000 LED lights are illuminating the summer slopes at the Adatara Resort in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture. The highlight is a 250-meter long Milky Way made up of lights with 9 different colors. There is also the Summer Triangle which consists of stars in three constellations: Aquila, Lyra and Cygnus.

The lighting event can be enjoyed from cable cars as well as from the ground. A five-year-old girl who came with her family from Date in the prefecture said, “The Milky Way was beautiful like a rainbow. I want to come again next year.”

The event is held through Sept. 19 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is ¥600 for junior high school students and older, and ¥400 for elementary school students and younger. Additional fees are required for cable cars.