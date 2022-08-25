TeamLab Borderless digital art show to close doors, move to new Tokyo home

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People explore the teamLab Borderless exhibition in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

The Mori Building Digital Art Museum, a synonym for the teamLab art collective’s interactive show Borderless, will close on Aug. 31 as scheduled, but that will not be the end of the road, according to Mori Building Co.

The company said Wednesday the facility will move from Koto Ward, Tokyo, to a new home on the grounds of a new urban project under development in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The new teamLab facility is slated for opening in 2023 as part of the company’s Toranomon-Azabudai Project.

Mori Building Digital Art Museum is jointly operated by the company and teamLab. Visitors can enjoy fantastic artwork created with cutting-edge digital technology. The museum opened in 2018 and attracted about 2.3 million visitors in its first year. About half of them were non-Japanese tourists as the exhibition caught the attention of people overseas as well.

The Toranomon-Azabudai Project involves the construction of several buildings in an 8.1-hectare land lot. One of the buildings is set to become the tallest building in the country at about 330 meters. Under the project, the new museum will be a hub for arts and culture.

“We’d like to offer artwork everyone can enjoy beyond borders and continue to attract people from all over the world,” said a Mori Building official in charge of the project.