Tribunal on fire

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A dragon-like boat is set on fire and released on the Kitakami River during the Funekko-nagashi festival in Morioka on Saturday evening. During the festival, dating back about 300 years, people pay tribute to ancestors and pray for good health as burning dragon-shaped boats decorated with offerings and pieces of paper are released to the river. The festival also resumed a fireworks display for the first time in three years, previously suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.