Grounds of Nara palace host colorful period parade

The Yomiuri Shimbun

‘Tanabata star festival’ in front of the Suzaku-mon gate in the Nara Palace Site Historical Park in Nara Prefecture.

A procession clad in period clothing passes in front of the Suzaku-mon gate in the Nara Palace Site Historical Park in Nara during a weekend event modeled after the Tanabata star festival as it was conducted in the Nara era (710-784). The festival used to be held at the Heijokyu palace, now the park grounds, on July 7 on the lunar calendar, which generally falls in August on the current calendar. About 8,000 candles were lined up on the south side of the gate to represent the Milky Way. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. About 50 people participated in the procession on Friday.