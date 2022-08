The Yomiuri Shimbun



Sulfur cosmos flowers carpet the grounds of the Fujiwara Palace Ruins in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture. Families and photo enthusiasts flocked to the 7,000-square-meter garden to see the early autumn blooms, which will last until the end of the month. “The swaying flowers are refreshing to look at, and make you feel like summer is coming to an end,” said a visitor from Kyoto.