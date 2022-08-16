A-maze-ing field of corn

The Yomiur Shimbun

A maze in a cornfield is seen at Iwase Farm in Kagamiishi, Fukushima Prefecture, on Tuesday morning.

FUKUSHIMA — Adventurers have been trying their best not to get lost in a maze of maize at Iwase Farm in Kagamiishi, Fukushima Prefecture, over the summer holidays.

An annual summer attraction in the town, the maze has an about 2-kilometer route that winds through a 1.3-hectare cornfield.

To reach the goal, visitors have to solve quizzes while navigating paths lined with towering corn stalks up to 3 meters tall.

“It was challenging,” said a 40-year-old visitor. “It took us about 30 minutes to complete, but it was a great opportunity to create a summer holiday memory with my child.”

The maze is open to the public until mid-September.