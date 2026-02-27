Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>Crime & Courts

Tokyo Police Officer Dismissed for Taking Nude Photos of 20 Dead Women’s Bodies

#Tokyo
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Metropolitan Police Department

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:24 JST, February 27, 2026

A police officer in Tokyo was dismissed on Friday over taking pictures of dead women’s bodies, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police sources, between 2009 and 2022, the police officer, 52, used his smartphone to photograph the unnatural deaths of around 20 women who were being treated for criminal identification in the mortuaries of three police stations in Tokyo where he worked. He had taken home data of around 500 images.

The officer was arrested by the Saitama prefectural police in September last year for camera voyeurism at a train station in Saitama Prefecture, with the images of the corpses discovered during a search of his home. No trace of leakage to the public has been found.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Tokyo

Crime & Courts Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING