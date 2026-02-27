Tokyo Police Officer Dismissed for Taking Nude Photos of 20 Dead Women’s Bodies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Metropolitan Police Department

A police officer in Tokyo was dismissed on Friday over taking pictures of dead women’s bodies, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police sources, between 2009 and 2022, the police officer, 52, used his smartphone to photograph the unnatural deaths of around 20 women who were being treated for criminal identification in the mortuaries of three police stations in Tokyo where he worked. He had taken home data of around 500 images.

The officer was arrested by the Saitama prefectural police in September last year for camera voyeurism at a train station in Saitama Prefecture, with the images of the corpses discovered during a search of his home. No trace of leakage to the public has been found.