Death Penalty Sought for Murder of U.S. Man, Family in Saitama Prefecture

Murder suspect Jun Sato is taken to prosecutors from a police station in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, in December 2022.

SAITAMA (Jiji Press) — Public prosecutors on Thursday demanded the death penalty for a 43-year-old man charged with killing three members of a family at their house in the city of Hanno, Saitama Prefecture in December 2022.

Seeking the punishment for the defendant, Jun Saito, during the day’s hearing for his lay judge trial at the Saitama District Court, the prosecution said that the crime was very malicious and brutal.

On the degree of Saito’s ability to take criminal responsibility, which is the main focus in the trial, the prosecution said that his mental illness had only a limited impact on his actions, adding that the crime was premeditated.

The defendant recognized that his actions were illegal and acted rationally to achieve his purpose, the prosecution said, noting that he cut the wiring of a security camera and hid his face with a mask before committing the crime.

“I want him to disappear from the world, so he should be put to death,” a bereaved relative said in tears.

According to the indictment, Saito killed U.S. national William Ross Bishop Jr., 69, his wife and the couple’s daughter by striking their heads and necks with an ax at their house in Hanno and set it alight. The incident took placed around 7 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022.

In previous court hearings, Saito argued that he was in bed around the time of the incident. The defense for Saito has said he should be found innocent, citing his diminished capacity.